India beat Malaysia 3-0 in Princess Cup volleyball

Updated on: 27 June,2022 08:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on June 30

The Indian senior women’s volleyball team defeated Malaysia 3-0 in its preliminary third league match of the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The scores read 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 in favour of India.




The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on June 30.


From the Indian side, attacker Anushree KP and blocker Soorya shone with goals.

