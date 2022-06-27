India beat Malaysia 3-0 in Princess Cup volleyball

The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on June 30

Representative Image

The Indian senior women’s volleyball team defeated Malaysia 3-0 in its preliminary third league match of the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The scores read 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 in favour of India.

The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on June 30.

From the Indian side, attacker Anushree KP and blocker Soorya shone with goals.

