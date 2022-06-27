Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid ICU admissions up 26 per cent, but doctors say situation not alarming
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant defects to Eknath Shinde camp
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Mumbai: Covid-19 infection among under-19 category up 11 per cent in 12 days
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mirabai Chanu Will compete with myself at Commonwealth Games

Mirabai Chanu: Will compete with myself at Commonwealth Games

Updated on: 27 June,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Patiala
PTI |

Top

Chanu’s legend has only grown since the last edition of the CWG. She has added an Olympic silver, an Asian Championship bronze and a world record to her kitty

Mirabai Chanu: Will compete with myself at Commonwealth Games

Mirabai Chanu. Pic/AP, PTI


It won’t be surprising if diminutive Mirabai Chanu, stands atop the podium, flashing her radiant smile, after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on July 30. After all, she will enter Birmingham, as title favourite.

Chanu’s personal best is 207kg (88kg+119kg) which is far better than the best effort of Nigeria’s Stella Kingsley, who will be her nearest rival and has managed only 168kg (72kg+96kg) till date.




Also Read: Archery: Deepika Kumari and Indian women's team settle for silver in Paris


Chanu’s legend has only grown since the last edition of the CWG. She has added an Olympic silver, an Asian Championship bronze and a world record to her kitty. 

“CWG will be easy for me. I will be fighting with myself,” Chanu, who already has a silver (2014) and a gold (2018) at CWG, asserts politely.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Commonwealth Games birmingham asian champions trophy sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK