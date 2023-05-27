Breaking News
India concede late goal in 1 2 defeat to Olympic champions Belgium

India concede late goal in 1-2 defeat to Olympic champions Belgium

Updated on: 27 May,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

It was World No. 2 Belgium, who took the lead in the 18th minute through Thibeau Stockbroekx before India equalised via Mandeep Singh in the 25th minute.

India forward Mandeep Singh

India conceded a late goal to lose 1-2 against Olympic champions Belgium in a keenly-contested FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League match here on Friday. All the goals in the match came through penalty corners. It was World No. 2 Belgium, who took the lead in the 18th minute through Thibeau Stockbroekx before India equalised via Mandeep Singh in the 25th minute.


Also Read: Indian men's hockey team look to continue Pro League supremacy under new coach Craig Fulton


The Indian defence however, crumbled in the dying minutes of the match as they conceded a few penalty corners, one of which was converted by Nelson Onana (60th minute). India will take on hosts Great Britain in their second match of the Europe leg of the FIH Pro League here on Saturday.


