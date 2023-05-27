India concede late goal in 1-2 defeat to Olympic champions Belgium

It was World No. 2 Belgium, who took the lead in the 18th minute through Thibeau Stockbroekx before India equalised via Mandeep Singh in the 25th minute.

India forward Mandeep Singh

The Indian defence however, crumbled in the dying minutes of the match as they conceded a few penalty corners, one of which was converted by Nelson Onana (60th minute). India will take on hosts Great Britain in their second match of the Europe leg of the FIH Pro League here on Saturday.

