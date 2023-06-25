India continue to win medals at Special Olympics World Games

In the roller-skating arena, the Indian contingent added nine medals to the tally (three gold, five silver, one bronze)

On a rainy day that led to cancellations and postponement of almost all outdoor events at the Special Olympics World Games, India’s roller-skaters won plenty of medals here.

Among the gold medallists were Md Nissar (30m slalom) and Aryan and Abhijit, who are part of the 2x100m relay. Roller skating has proven to be among the most fruitful of arenas for the Indian contingent.

Judo proved to be another happy hunting ground for India on Friday. A day before, Suhalia Parveen’s silver had helped India open its medal account in the sport. She was joined by two more medallists on the mat, 24 hours later.

In table tennis, three medals were confirmed. By the end of action on Friday, India took their medal tally to 96.

