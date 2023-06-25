Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Bambai ki baarish arrives with a sinking feeling
Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts
Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: It’s piling garbage for the BMC
Mumbai: Spilled champagne leads to assault at upscale Bandra pub
Mumbai: 39-year-old woman found dead in Virar well
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India continue to win medals at Special Olympics World Games

India continue to win medals at Special Olympics World Games

Updated on: 25 June,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Berlin
PTI |

Top

In the roller-skating arena, the Indian contingent added nine medals to the tally (three gold, five silver, one bronze)

India continue to win medals at Special Olympics World Games

Olympics. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
India continue to win medals at Special Olympics World Games
x
00:00

On a rainy day that led to cancellations and postponement of almost all outdoor events at the Special Olympics World Games, India’s roller-skaters won plenty of medals here.


In the roller-skating arena, the Indian contingent added nine medals to the tally (three gold, five silver, one bronze).


Among the gold medallists were Md Nissar (30m slalom) and Aryan and Abhijit, who are part of the 2x100m relay. Roller skating has proven to be among the most fruitful of arenas for the Indian contingent.


Judo proved to be another happy hunting ground for India on Friday. A day before, Suhalia Parveen’s silver had helped India open its medal account in the sport. She was joined by two more medallists on the mat, 24 hours later.

In table tennis, three medals were confirmed. By the end of action on Friday, India took their medal tally to 96.

Also Read: India cross 50-medal mark at Special Olympics World Summer Games

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news International Sports News Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK