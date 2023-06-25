India cross 150-medal mark on second last day of Special Olympics World Games

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 June,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  Berlin
Roller skaters continued to impress as they grabbed two gold and three silvers on the penultimate day to help India go past 150-medal mark at the Special Olympics World Games here

Roller skaters continued to impress as they grabbed two gold and three silvers on the penultimate day to help India go past 150-medal mark at the Special Olympics World Games here.


India now have a whopping 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze) with a day left in the Games.


Arayan (300m) and Deepen (1000m) were the gold medal winner roller skaters.


The Indian men mixed 5x5 basketball team beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold. The women's 5x5 team settled for a silver after losing to Sweden in the final on Saturday.

In volleyball, India beat Korea 2-0 in the men's/mixed bronze medal match. In the women's unified team event, India won gold, beating UAE in a topsy-turvy contest.

In tennis, Swaraaj Singh lost to Tamas Torok to win silver in the men's singles Level 5 event.

India also won a silver in women's handball after losing to Azerbaijan in the final.

The final day's action on Sunday will see India vie for medals in athletics, lawn tennis and cycling.

The Indian contingent is made up of 198 athletes and unified partners and 57 coaches to compete in 16 sports.

The Special Olympics World Games is an event held to promote recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

