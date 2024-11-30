India destroy Chinese Taipei 16-0 to make Jr Asia Cup semis

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Muscat (Oman)
PTI |

Top

Dilraj Singh led the charge with four goals, while Rosan Kujur and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored hat-tricks, as India completely outclassed their opponents

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Defending champions India delivered a commanding performance to storm into the semi-final of the men’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament with a resounding 16-0 win over Chinese Taipei here on Saturday.


Dilraj Singh led the charge with four goals, while Rosan Kujur and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored hat-tricks, as India completely outclassed their opponents. 


Also Read: High five for Kabir


With three consecutive victories, the PR Sreejesh-coached side sit atop Pool A with nine points, ahead of Japan (6) and have qualified for the last-four with a round to spare. 

India will face Korea in their final group match on December 1, with the semi-final  scheduled for December 3.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

