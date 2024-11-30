India destroy Chinese Taipei 16-0 to make Jr Asia Cup semis

Dilraj Singh led the charge with four goals, while Rosan Kujur and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored hat-tricks, as India completely outclassed their opponents

Defending champions India delivered a commanding performance to storm into the semi-final of the men’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament with a resounding 16-0 win over Chinese Taipei here on Saturday.

Dilraj Singh led the charge with four goals, while Rosan Kujur and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored hat-tricks, as India completely outclassed their opponents.

With three consecutive victories, the PR Sreejesh-coached side sit atop Pool A with nine points, ahead of Japan (6) and have qualified for the last-four with a round to spare.

India will face Korea in their final group match on December 1, with the semi-final scheduled for December 3.

