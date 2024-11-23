Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Gulveer betters own 10000m national record in Japan

India's Gulveer betters own 10,000m national record in Japan

Updated on: 24 November,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minute 14.88 seconds to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo

India's Gulveer betters own 10,000m national record in Japan

Gulveer Singh

Listen to this article
India's Gulveer betters own 10,000m national record in Japan
x
00:00

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh on Saturday bettered his own national record in 10,000m race while winning gold in the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.


Also Read: From the sole and the soul: Mumbai's running community mourns loss of Mufaddal Hararwala


The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minute 14.88 seconds to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo. His earlier national record in the event was 27:41.81s which he had clocked on March 16 at The TEN event in San Juan, USA. He had won a bronze medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21s.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

athletics sports Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK