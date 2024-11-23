India's Gulveer betters own 10,000m national record in Japan

The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minute 14.88 seconds to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo

Gulveer Singh

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh on Saturday bettered his own national record in 10,000m race while winning gold in the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.

The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minute 14.88 seconds to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo. His earlier national record in the event was 27:41.81s which he had clocked on March 16 at The TEN event in San Juan, USA. He had won a bronze medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21s.

