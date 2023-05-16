India knocked out of Sudirman Cup after humiliating 0-5 loss

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Suzhou
PTI

Top

A day after losing 1-4 to Chinese Taipei, India produced yet another listless show against Commonwealth Games champions Malaysia to bow out of the world mixed team championships at the group stage for the second successive time

K Srikanth

Star shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu suffered contrasting defeats as India were knocked out of the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament after suffering an embarrassing 0-5 loss to Malaysia in their second Group C match here on Monday.


A day after losing 1-4 to Chinese Taipei, India produced yet another listless show against Commonwealth Games champions Malaysia to bow out of the world mixed team championships at the group stage for the second successive time. While Srikanth was too erratic in men’s singles contest, Sindhu showed great fightback in the decider after squandering an opening game advantage only to go down in the end to world no. 30 Goh Jin Wei.



It was always going to be a tough ask for Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa to outwit the world no. 8 pair of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie but the Indian combination tried their heart out before losing 16-21 17-21 in 35 minutes. An error-prone Srikanth then couldn’t get India’s campaign back on track, going down 16-21 11-21 to world no. 8 Lee Zii Jia in a lop-sided men’s singles contest.

