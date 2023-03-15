India look to continue winning momentum against Oz tonight

And Harmanpreet & Co will only be keen to consolidate that top spot as they host the Australians tonight

Harmanpreet Singh after scoring India’s first goal. Pic/Getty Images

Having already shocked world champions Germany twice and World No. 1 Australia once in the FIH Pro League here recently, Team India will look to wrap up this phase of the competition on a high when they meet the Aussies again at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here today.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh notched up a fine hat-trick as India beat the mighty Australians 5-4 on Sunday. Jugraj Singh and Selvam Karthi were the other scorers for the hosts while the visitors got their goals through Joshua Beltz, Ky Willot, Ben Staines and Tim Howard. Harmanpreet also scored one goal each in India’s 3-2 and 6-3 victories over Germany. Young forwards Sukhjeet Singh (two goals), Jugraj (two) and Selvam (two) have been among the key scorers for the hosts.

India’s inspirational performance in their last three outings have catapulted them to the top of the nine-team table with 17 points (five wins and a draw from seven matches). And Harmanpreet & Co will only be keen to consolidate that top spot as they host the Australians tonight.

Meanwhile, Australia beat Germany 2-1 here on Tuesday. Whetton Jake (11th minute) and Welch Jack (14th min) scored by the victors, while Peillat Gonzalo (22nd min) scored for the Germans.

