Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick helps India beat Australia 5-4

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:52 AM IST  |  Rourkela
In the third quarter Australia scored through Ky Willott.  The visitors scored two goals in the 4th period through Ben Staines and Aran Zalewski

Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick helps India beat Australia 5-4

Harmanpreet Singh takes a drag flick against Australia at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Pic/HI


Captain Harmanpreet Singh got his mojo back as he scored a hat-trick, all from penalty corners, to lead India to a rare 5-4 win over Australia in a nine-goal thriller in the FIH Pro-League hockey here on Sunday.


Harmanpreet found the target in the 13th, 14th and 55th minutes after Australia had taken an early lead in the second minute through a field goal from Joshua Beltz. The Indian domination continued with Jugraj Singh converting a penalty stroke in the 17th minute before Selvam Karthi scored a field goal in the 25th minute to give his side a 4-1 lead at half time. In the third quarter Australia scored through Ky Willott.  The visitors scored two goals in the 4th period through Ben Staines and Aran Zalewski.



