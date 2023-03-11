Breaking News
India stun world champs Germany 3-2

Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:22 AM IST  |  Rourkela
Sukhjeet, 26, scored in the 31st and 42nd minutes, both goals coming from field efforts. His captain Harmanpreet Singh, joint top-scorer in the tournament so far, had given the home side the lead in the 30th minute through a penalty corner conversion

An Indian player vies for the ball with a German at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, yesterday. Pic/Hockey India


Striker Sukhjeet Singh struck a second half brace as India stunned world champions Germany 3-2 in the FIH Pro League hockey, which is their first outing after the World Cup debacle here, on Friday.


Sukhjeet, 26, scored in the 31st and 42nd minutes, both goals coming from field efforts. His captain Harmanpreet Singh, joint top-scorer in the tournament so far, had given the home side the lead in the 30th minute through a penalty corner conversion.



Harmanpreet had also flopped big time during the World Cup held here and in Bhubaneswar as he had struggled to find the target from his drag flick in the big matches in the showpiece. India were 3-0 up in the 42nd minute before Paul-Philipp Kaufmann and Michel Struthoff struck for Germany in the 44th and 57th minutes respectively.

