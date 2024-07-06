Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India shuttler Rajawat storms into quarters

Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Calgary
PTI |

Besides Rajawat, the third-seeded Indian women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the quarter-finals

Priyanshu Rajawat

Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat continued his fine form and advanced to the men’s singles quarter-final of the Canada Open with straight-games win over Japan’s Takuma Obayashi here.


Rajawat, World  No. 39, defeated 33rd ranked Obayashi 21-19, 21-11 in 38 minutes on Thursday night to progress to the last-eight round, where he will be up against top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.


Besides Rajawat, the third-seeded Indian women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the quarter-finals. Treesa and Gayatri fought back from a game down to beat Natasja P Anthonisen of Denmark and Netherland’s Alyssa Tirtosentono 17-21, 21-7, 21-8 in a round of 16 match.


Meanwhile, Anupama Upadhyaya lost to Canada’s Michelle Li 14-21, 21-17, 13-21 and Tanya Hemanth went down 11-21, 13-21 against third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news badminton Canada

