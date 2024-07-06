Besides Rajawat, the third-seeded Indian women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the quarter-finals

Priyanshu Rajawat

Listen to this article India shuttler Rajawat storms into quarters x 00:00

Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat continued his fine form and advanced to the men’s singles quarter-final of the Canada Open with straight-games win over Japan’s Takuma Obayashi here.

Rajawat, World No. 39, defeated 33rd ranked Obayashi 21-19, 21-11 in 38 minutes on Thursday night to progress to the last-eight round, where he will be up against top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Rajawat, the third-seeded Indian women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the quarter-finals. Treesa and Gayatri fought back from a game down to beat Natasja P Anthonisen of Denmark and Netherland’s Alyssa Tirtosentono 17-21, 21-7, 21-8 in a round of 16 match.

Meanwhile, Anupama Upadhyaya lost to Canada’s Michelle Li 14-21, 21-17, 13-21 and Tanya Hemanth went down 11-21, 13-21 against third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever