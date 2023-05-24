India shuttlers Malvika, Ashmita enter main draw of Malaysia Masters

While World No. 42 Malvika got the better of Chinese Taiei’s Lin Hsiang Ti 21-12, 21-19, World No. 53 Ashmita overcame Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 45 minutes at the Axiata Arena here

Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha progressed to the women’s singles main draw with contrasting wins in the qualification round of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

While World No. 42 Malvika got the better of Chinese Taiei’s Lin Hsiang Ti 21-12, 21-19, World No. 53 Ashmita overcame Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 45 minutes at the Axiata Arena here.

