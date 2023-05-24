Breaking News
India shuttlers Malvika, Ashmita enter main draw of Malaysia Masters

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

While World No. 42 Malvika got the better of Chinese Taiei’s Lin Hsiang Ti 21-12, 21-19, World No. 53 Ashmita overcame Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 45 minutes at the Axiata Arena here

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha progressed to the women’s singles main draw with contrasting wins in the qualification round of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Teen shuttler Ruparelia reigns supreme!




While World No. 42 Malvika got the better of Chinese Taiei’s Lin Hsiang Ti 21-12, 21-19, World No. 53 Ashmita overcame Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 45 minutes at the Axiata Arena here.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton sports sports news Sports Update

