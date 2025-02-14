Breaking News
India suffer 0-3 loss to Japan in Asia Mixed Team C’ship

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Qingdao
Malvika Bansod, stepping in for the injured PV Sindhu, was no match for World No. 8 Tomoka Miyazaki 12-21, 19-21.

India suffer 0-3 loss to Japan in Asia Mixed Team C’ship

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto fight it out on Friday. PIC/AFP

HS Prannoy fought valiantly, but India succumbed to a 0-3 defeat against a second-string Japan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, ending their campaign on a disappointing note here on Friday.


India, the 2023 bronze medallists in Dubai, struggled to find their rhythm, as the mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost the opening match 13-21, 21-17, 13-21, to World No. 12 Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito.


Malvika Bansod, stepping in for the injured PV Sindhu, was no match for World No. 8 Tomoka Miyazaki 12-21, 19-21. It all came down to Prannoy to keep India alive, but despite a determined effort, he couldn’t beat World No.16 Kenta Nishimoto. The Japanese star sealed the rubber with a 21-14, 15-21, 21-12 victory.


