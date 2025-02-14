Malvika Bansod, stepping in for the injured PV Sindhu, was no match for World No. 8 Tomoka Miyazaki 12-21, 19-21.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto fight it out on Friday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article India suffer 0-3 loss to Japan in Asia Mixed Team C’ship x 00:00

HS Prannoy fought valiantly, but India succumbed to a 0-3 defeat against a second-string Japan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, ending their campaign on a disappointing note here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, the 2023 bronze medallists in Dubai, struggled to find their rhythm, as the mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost the opening match 13-21, 21-17, 13-21, to World No. 12 Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito.

Malvika Bansod, stepping in for the injured PV Sindhu, was no match for World No. 8 Tomoka Miyazaki 12-21, 19-21. It all came down to Prannoy to keep India alive, but despite a determined effort, he couldn’t beat World No.16 Kenta Nishimoto. The Japanese star sealed the rubber with a 21-14, 15-21, 21-12 victory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever