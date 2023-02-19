Breaking News
India thrash SA 8-1 in opener

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Goals were scored by Deepika Sr (1st min, 30th min), vice captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18th min), Hritika Singh (20th min), Sunelita Toppo (28th min), Deepika Soreng (36th min) and Annu (44th min) on Friday

Representational image. Pic/iStock


The Indian junior women’s hockey team began its campaign in South Africa with a convincing 8-1 win over the hosts.


The visitors displayed good structure in their attack with successive goals coming their way from the very first minute of the match. 



Goals were scored by Deepika Sr (1st min, 30th min), vice captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18th min), Hritika Singh (20th min), Sunelita Toppo (28th min), Deepika Soreng (36th min) and Annu (44th min) on Friday.


Mikkela Le Roux (36th min) was the lone scorer for South Africa. After Saturday’s fixture, the Indian junior team will play another game on Monday followed by two games against SA ‘A’ team on February 24 and 25 respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

