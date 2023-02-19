India thrash SA 8-1 in opener

Goals were scored by Deepika Sr (1st min, 30th min), vice captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18th min), Hritika Singh (20th min), Sunelita Toppo (28th min), Deepika Soreng (36th min) and Annu (44th min) on Friday

The Indian junior women’s hockey team began its campaign in South Africa with a convincing 8-1 win over the hosts.

The visitors displayed good structure in their attack with successive goals coming their way from the very first minute of the match.

Mikkela Le Roux (36th min) was the lone scorer for South Africa. After Saturday’s fixture, the Indian junior team will play another game on Monday followed by two games against SA ‘A’ team on February 24 and 25 respectively.

