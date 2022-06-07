Indian men beat Poland 6-4 in final to emerge champs

India, who had topped the five-team league standings with three wins and one draw en route final, ended their campaign with an unbeaten record

India players celebrate their win on Sunday. Pic/Hockey India

A magnificent India made a stunning comeback from being three-goal down to beat Poland 6-4 in a pulsating final to clinch the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s championship here on Sunday.

India, who had topped the five-team league standings with three wins and one draw en route final, ended their campaign with an unbeaten record. This was India’s second win of day over the same opponents. India had beaten Poland, who had finished second with two wins and as many losses.

Also Read: Anand upstages World No.1 Carlsen

Playing their third match of the day, the Indians were stunned for a while after Poland pumped in three goals without reply in the first five minutes of play through Mateusz Nowakowski (1st), Wojciech Rutkowski (5th) and captain Robert Pawlak (5th).

Poland played just one match on Sunday before the final as against India’s two and perhaps that might have some effect on Graham Reid’s men in the fast-paced format played in just 20 minutes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever