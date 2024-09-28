Indian paddlers impress at WTT Youth Contender

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 September,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Representation Pic

Indian girls grabbed all podium spots in U-19 and U-15 categories to help the country’s paddlers win a rich haul of 27 medals, including six gold in the WTT Youth Contender in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.


Besides six gold, the Indians bagged seven silver and 14 bronze medals.


Also Read: Sandhu lies T-2, Indians start well in Taipei


In the U-19 girls category, India’s Suhana Saini, Taneesha Kotcha, Sayali Wani and Pritha Vartika completed a clean sweep.

In the U-19 boys event, Ankur Bhattacharjee won a silver while PB Abhinand and Josh Modi bagged the bronze medals.

sports news Table tennis

