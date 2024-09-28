Indian paddlers impress at WTT Youth Contender

Besides six gold, the Indians bagged seven silver and 14 bronze medals.

Indian girls grabbed all podium spots in U-19 and U-15 categories to help the country’s paddlers win a rich haul of 27 medals, including six gold in the WTT Youth Contender in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

In the U-19 girls category, India’s Suhana Saini, Taneesha Kotcha, Sayali Wani and Pritha Vartika completed a clean sweep.

In the U-19 boys event, Ankur Bhattacharjee won a silver while PB Abhinand and Josh Modi bagged the bronze medals.

