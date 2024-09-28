Sandhu lies T-2, Indians start well in Taipei

Then over the last seven holes, he had five birdies, one bogey and one par for a brilliant 65.

India’s Yuvraj Sandhu got off to a superb start with a 7-under 65 that placed him tied second after the first round of the Yeangder TPC golf tournament in Taiwan.

Sandhu, who was one of the early starters from the first tee, had three birdies in the first four holes and turned in 3-under. Then over the last seven holes, he had five birdies, one bogey and one par for a brilliant 65.

