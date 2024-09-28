Sandhu lies T-2, Indians start well in Taipei

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 September,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Taipei
PTI |

Representation Pic

India’s Yuvraj Sandhu got off to a superb start with a 7-under 65 that placed him tied second after the first round of the Yeangder TPC golf tournament in Taiwan.


Also Read: Dwayne Bravo retires, joins KKR as mentor


Sandhu, who was one of the early starters from the first tee, had three birdies in the first four holes and turned in 3-under. Then over the last seven holes, he had five birdies, one bogey and one par for a brilliant 65.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

