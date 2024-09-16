Anirban Lahiri slips to tied 12th

Lahiri carded two birdies but he also had three bogeys on the second day, and now he has a total of 2-under for 36 holes

Anirban Lahiri. Pic/AFP

India’s Anirban Lahiri went 1-over 71 in the second round and slipped to tied 12th in the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship here.

Lahiri carded two birdies but he also had three bogeys on the second day, and now he has a total of 2-under for 36 holes.

Lahiri began the tournament with a fine 3-under 67 that placed him inside the Top-5.

He had four birdies against one bogey in the opening round. Jon Rahm entered this week’s regular-season finale with a slim points margin over Joaquin Niemann.

The Legion XIII captain increased that advantage with a brilliant bogey-free 6-under 64 that now has him in position to claim two trophies after Sunday’s final round at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

