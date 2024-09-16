Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Anirban Lahiri slips to tied 12th

Updated on: 16 September,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Chicago
PTI |

Lahiri carded two birdies but he also had three bogeys on the second day, and now he has a total of 2-under for 36 holes

Anirban Lahiri. Pic/AFP

India’s Anirban Lahiri went 1-over 71 in the second round and slipped to tied 12th in the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship here.


Lahiri carded two birdies but he also had three bogeys on the second day, and now he has a total of 2-under for 36 holes. 



Also Read: Unimpressive Indians blanked 0-4 by Swedes


Lahiri began the tournament with a fine 3-under 67 that placed him inside the Top-5. 

He had four birdies against one bogey in the opening round. Jon Rahm entered this week’s regular-season finale with a slim points margin over Joaquin Niemann.

The Legion XIII captain increased that advantage with a brilliant bogey-free 6-under 64 that now has him in position to claim two trophies after Sunday’s final round at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

golf sports International Sports News sports news Sports Update

