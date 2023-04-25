The CCI is proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Indian who has now completed a grand double. Earlier this year Advani had clinched the CCI Classic Snooker event having outclassed another Englishman Stephen Lee 7-2 in the best-of-13-frame final in January

Pankaj Advani

Listen to this article Pankaj Advani tames Hall to pocket CCI title x 00:00

IBSF World Champion Pankaj Advani of Bangalore was in scintillating form and stole the thunder with an outstanding performance as he humbled Englishman Rob Hall by registering an emphatic 2044-507 victory in a four-hour final of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) organised Rs 10 lakh prize-money Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship at the CCI Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall recently.

The CCI is proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Indian who has now completed a grand double. Earlier this year Advani had clinched the CCI Classic Snooker event having outclassed another Englishman Stephen Lee 7-2 in the best-of-13-frame final in January.

Also Read: Pankaj Advani, Damani and Shrikrishna in semis of Asian Billiards at Doha

“It’s really been a tough week of billiards. The way Rob Hall has played, going into the final would be a toss of the coin as to who would win the match. I knew I had to make big breaks in the final and score consistently to keep him [Hall] at bay,” said Advani.