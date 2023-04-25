Pankaj Advani tames Hall to pocket CCI title

The CCI is proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Indian who has now completed a grand double. Earlier this year Advani had clinched the CCI Classic Snooker event having outclassed another Englishman Stephen Lee 7-2 in the best-of-13-frame final in January
IBSF World Champion Pankaj Advani of Bangalore was in scintillating form and stole the thunder with an outstanding performance as he humbled Englishman Rob Hall by registering an emphatic 2044-507 victory in a four-hour final of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) organised Rs 10 lakh prize-money Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship at the CCI Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall recently.
The CCI is proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Indian who has now completed a grand double. Earlier this year Advani had clinched the CCI Classic Snooker event having outclassed another Englishman Stephen Lee 7-2 in the best-of-13-frame final in January.
“It’s really been a tough week of billiards. The way Rob Hall has played, going into the final would be a toss of the coin as to who would win the match. I knew I had to make big breaks in the final and score consistently to keep him [Hall] at bay,” said Advani.