India's Avinash Sable finishes 35th in World Cross County Championships

Updated on: 18 February,2023 10:09 PM IST  |  Bathurst
PTI

Top Indian distance runner Avinash Sable finished 35th in the men's race of the World Cross County Championships here on Saturday

Avinash Sable (Pic Courtesy: PTI)


Top Indian distance runner Avinash Sable finished 35th in the men's race of the World Cross County Championships here on Saturday.


Sable clocked 31:43 over the 10km distance in a field of over 100 athletes.



The 28-year-old year is the national record holder and Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 3000m steeplechase event.


Another Indian in the fray, Anand Singh was 86th in a time of 35:20.

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the race in 29:17s. Berihu Aregawi (29:26) of Ethiopia and another Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei (29:37) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Parul Choudhary finished 20th in the women's race in a time of 35.39 while Sanjivani Jadhav was 47th, clocking 37:30. Chhavi Yadav finished 55th in a time of 39.00.

Cross country races are run on open-air courses, which may include dirt, grass, woodland, stretches of gravel paths, roads and hills with natural obstacles where possible.

