India's Devika Ghorpade, Preeti Dahiya cruise into quarters

Updated on: 22 November,2022 08:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Preeti also put up an equally dominant show in the 57kg bout and hardly allowed Finland’s Benedicta Maekinen to score any point before winning it comprehensively by a unanimous decision

Representational images. Pic/iStock


India’s Devika Ghorpade and Preeti Dahiya posted emphatic wins to enter the quarter-finals of IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in  Spain on Monday.


Also read: India's Ravina among three boxers to enter quarters



Devika made light work of Ireland’s Margaret Lambe in the 52kg bout. Her impressive attacking display right from the word go forced the referees to stop the contest in the third round and declare her winner by an RSC verdict. Preeti also put up an equally dominant show in the 57kg bout and hardly allowed Finland’s Benedicta Maekinen to score any point before winning it comprehensively by a unanimous decision.


