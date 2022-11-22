India’s Devika Ghorpade, Preeti Dahiya cruise into quarters

Preeti also put up an equally dominant show in the 57kg bout and hardly allowed Finland’s Benedicta Maekinen to score any point before winning it comprehensively by a unanimous decision

India’s Devika Ghorpade and Preeti Dahiya posted emphatic wins to enter the quarter-finals of IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in Spain on Monday.

Devika made light work of Ireland’s Margaret Lambe in the 52kg bout. Her impressive attacking display right from the word go forced the referees to stop the contest in the third round and declare her winner by an RSC verdict. Preeti also put up an equally dominant show in the 57kg bout and hardly allowed Finland’s Benedicta Maekinen to score any point before winning it comprehensively by a unanimous decision.

