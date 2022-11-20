India’s Ravina among three boxers to enter quarters

Ravina defeated Hungary’s Varga Franciska Rozi in the round-of-16. The Indian pugilist dictated the terms right from the start and landed punches throughout the first round

Reigning Asian youth champion Ravina (63kg) showed her class and prowess to sail into the quarter-finals of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

The second round began in the same manner as Ravina kept on dominating her opposition. As a result, the referee had to stop the contest and the Indian boxer emerged victorious.

The other women boxer in action—Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg)—also moved into the last-8 stage after blanking Spain’s Horche Martinez Maria 5-0 in a one-sided affair. Among the men boxers, Mohit (86kg) moved into the quarter-finals after his opponent Tomas Lemanas of Lithuania got disqualified in the second round. Sahil Chauhan (71kg) entered the pre-quarterfinals after comfortably defeating Azerbaijan’s Daniel Holostenco 5-0.

