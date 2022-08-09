Breaking News
Mumbai records 407 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Sena poll symbol claim: Uddhav faction seeks 4 weeks to submit documents to EC
Maharashtra logs 1,005 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions
'Decision taken under Nitish's leadership will be accepted by everyone in JD(U)'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Men hockey team settle for silver after 0 7 thrashing by Oz

India's Men hockey team settle for silver after 0-7 thrashing by Oz

Updated on: 09 August,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

The goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie.

India's Men hockey team settle for silver after 0-7 thrashing by Oz

Aussie Tom Wickham celebrates a goal against India. Pic/Getty Images


India settled for the silver medal in men’s hockey after losing to Australia 0-7 in a one-sided final here on Monday. The goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie.

Up against the rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided. Australia scored the first goal of the game in the first quarter, having started the final on a dominating note.

Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions. They continued to dominate the game and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india australia Commonwealth Games birmingham sports news hockey

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK