Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias mens hockey team rise to third spot women seventh

India’s men’s hockey team rise to third spot, women seventh

Updated on: 19 September,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Switzerland
PTI |

Top

In women’s rankings, Netherlands (3422) are perched at the top spot, continue their dominance with a record-extending 12th EuroHockey title

India’s men’s hockey team rise to third spot, women seventh

Manpreet Singh

Listen to this article
India’s men’s hockey team rise to third spot, women seventh
x
00:00

The Indian men’s hockey team has climbed to the third spot in the latest world rankings issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday.


India (2771) are back into the Top 3, after more than year since dropping out in May 2022. The elevation happened due to their undefeated run in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai last month.


The Indians have won six and drew one of their seven matches. England (2745), who fell just short of winning the EuroHockey title with a 1-2 loss to the Netherlands in the final, are out of top three.


In women’s rankings, Netherlands (3422) are perched at the top spot, continue their dominance with a record-extending 12th EuroHockey title. 

Australia (2818) and Argentina (2767) stay put in the second and third places respectively. Indian women (2325) have climbed one spot to the seventh position, at the expense of Spain (2173).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news hockey Manpreet Singh 2023 Asian Games

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK