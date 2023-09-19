India’s men’s hockey team rise to third spot, women seventh

In women’s rankings, Netherlands (3422) are perched at the top spot, continue their dominance with a record-extending 12th EuroHockey title

Manpreet Singh

The Indian men’s hockey team has climbed to the third spot in the latest world rankings issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday.

India (2771) are back into the Top 3, after more than year since dropping out in May 2022. The elevation happened due to their undefeated run in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai last month.

The Indians have won six and drew one of their seven matches. England (2745), who fell just short of winning the EuroHockey title with a 1-2 loss to the Netherlands in the final, are out of top three.

Australia (2818) and Argentina (2767) stay put in the second and third places respectively. Indian women (2325) have climbed one spot to the seventh position, at the expense of Spain (2173).

