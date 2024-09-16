Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Sitwala pips Gilchrist for maiden World Billiards title

India’s Sitwala pips Gilchrist for maiden World Billiards title

Updated on: 16 September,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The victory marks the first World Billiards ranking event honours of Sitwala’s career as he becomes the first player other than David Causier or Gilchrist to lift a ranking title in 2024

Dhruv Sitwala with his trophy

India cueist Dhruv Sitwala won his maiden World Billiards title in Auckland on Saturday. The Mumbai-based  billiards player defeated reigning world champion 
Peter Gilchrist of Singapore 537-438 in the two-hour final  of the Auckland Open in New Zealand.


The victory marks the first World Billiards ranking event honours of Sitwala’s career as he becomes the first player other than David Causier or Gilchrist to lift a ranking title in 2024.


