India’s teenage shuttler Anmol enters quarters

Updated on: 05 April,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Astana
Agencies

Top

Teenage Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb, 17, on Thursday reached the quarter-finals of the Kazakhstan International Challenge badminton tournament, beating Nurani Rattu Azzahra of UAE in straight games 21-11, 21-7 across 40 minutes. 


Taking a 11-3 lead in the first game Kharb displayed a range of shots and dominated her way to winning the game. In the second, World No. 33 Kharb relentlessly played attacking body smashes to keep Nurani on the defence. Earlier, Kharb had beaten compatriot Malvika Bansod 21-13, 22-20. on Wednesday to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Anmol will face Japan’s Sorano Yoshikawa in the quarter-finals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

