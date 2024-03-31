Sikki and Sumeeth had earlier beaten Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 14-21, 21-11, 21-17 in the quarter-final on Friday

Sikky (left) and Sumeeth Reddy

Listen to this article Sikki-Sumeeth bow out in semis at Spain x 00:00

India’s challenge in the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament ended here on Saturday after the mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out in the semi-finals.

Also Read: Saina lashes out at a ‘sexist jibe’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes.

Sikki and Sumeeth had earlier beaten Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 14-21, 21-11, 21-17 in the quarter-final on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever