Sikki-Sumeeth bow out in semis at Spain
Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Madrid
PTI |

Sikki and Sumeeth had earlier beaten Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 14-21, 21-11, 21-17 in the quarter-final on Friday

Sikky (left) and Sumeeth Reddy

India’s challenge in the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament ended here on Saturday after the mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out in the semi-finals.


Also Read: Saina lashes out at a ‘sexist jibe’


The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

