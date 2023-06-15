Indonesia Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth dominates Lakshya Sen, enters quarterfinals

Experienced shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Lakshya Sen in straight games in an all-Indian second round duel to progress to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event here on Thursday

Kidambi Srikanth (Pic: AFP)

It was a hard-fought battle between the two Indians but Srikanth gained crucial points with his calmness and experience to win 21-17 22-20 in the men's singles match that lasted 45 minutes.

With this win, Srikanth took his head-to-head record to 3-0 over Lakshya.

Contrary to the final result it was Lakshya who started on an optimistic note, taking an early 4-0 lead in the opening game before Srikanth clawed his way back.

It was even till 17 points after which Srikanth came out attacking and used the court to full advantage to tire out his opponent and win four straight points to pocket the first game.

In the second game, both shuttlers matched each other till 13 points before Srikanth won six straight points to surge ahead to 20-14.

But the 2021 World Championships silver medallist squandered six match points as Lakshya bounced back in style to draw level at 20 apiece.

Srikanth, however, took the final lead as he kept his composure to win the next two points and seal the affair.

Srikanth will next play Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19 21-14 in another second round match.

(With PTI inputs)

