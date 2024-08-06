Leading 8-1 at one point in time with just over 90 seconds left, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand, which left her in agonising pain as she wept inconsolably

Injured Nisha Dahiya in tears after her loss yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Injured wrestler Nisha loses QF bout x 00:00

Indian grappler Nisha Dahiya was left sobbing in acute pain after she lost her quarter-final bout against North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the women’s 68 kg freestyle category here on Monday.

