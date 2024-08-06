Breaking News
Injured wrestler Nisha loses QF bout

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Leading 8-1 at one point in time with just over 90 seconds left, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand, which left her in agonising pain as she wept inconsolably

Injured Nisha Dahiya in tears after her loss yesterday. Pic/AFP

Indian grappler Nisha Dahiya was left sobbing in acute pain after she lost her quarter-final bout against North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the women’s 68 kg freestyle category here on Monday. 


Leading 8-1 at one point in time with just over 90 seconds left, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand, which left her in agonising pain as she wept inconsolably.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


