Injury-ridden Venus Williams loses to Ostapenko

Updated on: 24 June,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Birmingham
The 43-year-old American, now ranked No. 697, lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday in the second round of the grass-court tournament that is serving as a warmup for Wimbledon.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Venus Williams couldn’t cause an even bigger surprise at the Birmingham Classic. The 43-year-old American, now ranked No. 697, lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday in the second round of the grass-court tournament that is serving as a warmup for Wimbledon.


Also Read: Venus Williams handed wild card to play Wimbledon singles at 43


Williams, who played with strapping around her right knee against Ostapenko, received an off-court medical timeout when at 2-2 in the second set. She looked uncomfortable when she returned to the grass but continued to play, fighting for every point. By the end of a 44-minute third set, Williams’ mobility was limited.


