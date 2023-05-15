Hamstring injury rules Hima Das out of Federation Cup

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 May,2023 09:04 AM IST  |  Ranchi
“It’s [Hima’s injury] not the old back problem but a hamstring injury. She suffered the injury just a day before the IGP IV in Bangalore,” a top source told PTI. “She is undergoing rehabilitation and we are hoping that she would be back at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar (June 15-19)”

Hima Das

Star sprinter Hima Das will miss the Federation Cup as she is nursing a hamstring injury which she sustained just before the Indian Grand Prix IV in Bangalore on April 15.


“It’s [Hima’s injury] not the old back problem but a hamstring injury. She suffered the injury just a day before the IGP IV in Bangalore,” a top source told PTI. “She is undergoing rehabilitation and we are hoping that she would be back at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar (June 15-19).”


