IOA chief PT Usha wants athletes to enjoy the Maritime Games

Olympian emphasises on the importance of participation rather than winning

PT Usha at the launch of the National Maritime Games on Sunday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

Olympian and President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha wants athletes to enjoy the first National Maritime Games, which kicked off at the Indian Maritime University in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

“Participation [in the Maritime Games] itself is an important thing. They [athletes] should try their best, that’s all, winning or not… it’s not that [important]. I am happy to see all of them here and will enjoy this 10 days [of competition],” Usha said after inaugurating the competition on Sunday evening.

Over 2,000 athletes will take part in 20 sporting disciplines, which include athletics, badminton, carrom, cricket, chess, golf, futsal, pickleball, indoor rowing, swimming, table tennis etc.

As the first-ever woman president of the IOA and known as India’s golden girl, who won four gold medals in 1986 Seoul Asian Games in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay added: “It’s a very good initiative, that is why I am here. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of an initiative that merges the strength of our maritime forces with the spirit of sports.”