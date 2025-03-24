Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > IOA chief PT Usha wants athletes to enjoy the Maritime Games

IOA chief PT Usha wants athletes to enjoy the Maritime Games

Updated on: 24 March,2025 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Olympian emphasises on the importance of participation rather than winning

IOA chief PT Usha wants athletes to enjoy the Maritime Games

PT Usha at the launch of the National Maritime Games on Sunday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

Listen to this article
IOA chief PT Usha wants athletes to enjoy the Maritime Games
x
00:00

Olympian and President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha wants athletes to enjoy the first National Maritime Games, which kicked off at the Indian Maritime University in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.


“Participation [in the Maritime Games] itself is an important thing. They [athletes] should try their best, that’s all, winning or not… it’s not that [important]. I am happy to see all of them here and will enjoy this 10 days [of competition],” Usha said after inaugurating the competition on Sunday evening.


Over 2,000 athletes will take part in 20 sporting disciplines, which include athletics, badminton, carrom, cricket, chess, golf, futsal, pickleball, indoor rowing, swimming, table tennis etc.


As the first-ever woman president of the IOA and known as India’s golden girl, who won four gold medals in 1986 Seoul Asian Games in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay added: “It’s a very good initiative, that is why I am here. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of an initiative that merges the strength of our maritime forces with the spirit of sports.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PT Usha athletics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK