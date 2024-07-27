Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen first to test positive

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 July,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said on Friday.


Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday.



Also Read: Hat-trick of medals will be tough for Sindhu


Sehen is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted, said the ITA.

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

