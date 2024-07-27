Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen first to test positive

Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday

A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said on Friday.

Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday.

Sehen is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted, said the ITA.

