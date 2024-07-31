Irish are creamed!

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scores brace as India knock Ireland out of medal race with 2-0 win; Men in Blue top Pool B and inch closer to quarter-finals

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh celebrates his second goal against Ireland at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes yesterday. Pic/AFP

The Indian men’s hockey team expectedly beat Ireland despite a few lapses in defence to more or less secure its passage into the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics, with skipper Harmanpreet scoring a brace in a 2-0 win in a Pool B match, here Tuesday.

Unlike the previous two matches, India penetrated the rival circle consistently and dictated play in the first half. It was expected, considering that Ireland were the easiest of the opponents in this pool.

India not clinical

India were, however, far from convincing in the second half, but the win has taken them to seven points from three matches while the defeat has ousted Ireland from the quarter-final race.

Belgium and Australia, both unbeaten, have six points each and they play against each other later in the day.

India just about managed to edge New Zealand 3-2 before holding Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their previous two outings.

Most likely, Argentina and New Zealand will fight for the fourth spot in this Pool. The Top 4 teams from each of the two pools qualify for the quarter-finals.

Harmanpreet (13th and 19th minutes) struck once each in the first two quarters, while the second half remained goal-less despite both teams earning plenty of penalty corners. Ireland were profligate, squandering 10 chances.

India earned their first penalty corner as early as the second minute of the match when Abhishek made a move from the left and passed the ball to Sukhjeet Singh.

However, the Harmanpreet strike was blocked by an Ireland on-rusher. Even on rebound, there was a chance, but Mandeep Singh lost possession.

Harmanpreet created another chance by passing the ball to Sumit on the left flank but his reverse strike hit the post.

First goal via penalty stroke

India did not have to wait long for their first goal. It came from a penalty stroke awarded to India in the 13th minute of the match. Gurjant intercepted the ball in between two Irish players and sent it towards Mandeep Singh.

A tackle by Shane O’Donoghue in front of the goalpost resulted in the umpire awarding a penalty stroke, which was converted by Harmanpreet.

The India captain doubled his side’s lead by converting the fourth penalty corner in the second quarter. This was after Ireland defenders blocked two consecutive attempts.

