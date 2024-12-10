‘It was a bad game’

India GM D Gukesh utterly disappointed as defending champ Ding Liren wins Round 12 to level points at 6-6; says he had more chances in second half

India’s D Gukesh (right) and China’s Ding Liren during their 12th game in Singapore yesterday. Pic/PTI

Indian Challenger D Gukesh is obviously disappointed to have lost the advantage in the closing stage of the World Championships by surrendering the 12th game to Ding Liren, and admitted that he had many chances in the second-half of the intriguing contest.

Two games left

With just two games to go, the championship match is heading towards an exciting finish. Both players are tied on six points each. “This game is a bit of a disappointment. Luckily I have a rest day tomorrow, I will just try to play good games,” Gukesh said.

“In the second half I had chances in many games. Today was a bad game, I won’t draw too much out of it, we both are playing better than the first half but I think I had more chances in the second half. Speaking about the game in general, Gukesh said he thought he was okay,

“I was comfortable after the opening but then after his 16th move I was not sure.” Not happy with his 17th move, the Indian said it was just a “mistake.” Speaking about his new opening choice, a reverse Benonin, Gukesh said, “I was prepared for a few moves, I didn’t really exactly remember all the details, but I was aware of this position.”

Speaking about the new match situation that puts both Liren and him on six points apiece, the Indian said, “Obviously it’s not pleasant to lose this game. Yesterday also it could have gone either way. At least the scores are still tied, there are two more games remaining, so let’s see.”

Well-rested Liren

Liren said he took a lot of rest after the debacle on Sunday. “Yesterday was a difficult game to deal with since I was much better at one point and I just spent too little time on the critical moments. I spoiled a very promising position,” he said. On his preparation, the Chinese admitted he was surprised again. “I was caught by surprise in the opening I knew something but not this specific line. I put pressure on my opponent throughout the game and did not slip like last game.”

