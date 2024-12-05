Breaking News
Round 9: Gukesh, Liren settle for another draw

Updated on: 06 December,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  Singapore
PTI |

Top

The sixth consecutive draw — and seventh of the match — left both players on an identical tally of 4.5 points each, still shy of three points to win the USD 2.5 million prize money championship

D Gukesh during Rd 9 of the World Chess C’ship in Singapore yesterday. Pic/PTI

The stalemate continued in the World Chess Championship as the ninth game between Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ended in yet another draw to still level on points here on Thursday.


The sixth consecutive draw — and seventh of the match — left both players on an identical tally of 4.5 points each, still shy of three points to win the USD 2.5 million prize money championship.


The duo signed peace after 54 moves. Friday is a rest day and they will resume the battle on Saturday. Gukesh said he would like to improve his performance in critical moments. “In the last few games, I have managed to play very good chess and for me the main thing will be go there with the same energy, play the same level of chess and slightly improve on some critical moments,” he said. 

world chess championship chess sports news sports Sports Update

