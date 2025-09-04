The 26-year-old defender had been admitted with a high fever and was reportedly in no condition to play. But when the stakes were high, Jaideep’s commitment never wavered. Discharged at 4 PM, he arrived at the stadium barely three hours later, determined to be there for his team, both in body and spirit

The 26-year-old defender had been admitted with a high fever and was reportedly in no condition to play

The 26-year-old defender had been admitted with a high fever and was reportedly in no condition to play. But when the stakes were high, Jaideep’s commitment never wavered. Discharged at 4 PM, he arrived at the stadium barely three hours later, determined to be there for his team, both in body and spirit.

In a match that exemplified grit, determination, and the unpredictable thrill of Kabaddi, Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya delivered one of the most inspirational performances of the season. Facing U Mumba in a nail-biting contest that went into a rare tie-breaker, Jaideep emerged as the emotional and tactical backbone of his side, just hours after being discharged from the hospital.

In a match that exemplified grit, determination, and the unpredictable thrill of Kabaddi, Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya delivered one of the most inspirational performances of the season. Facing U Mumba in a nail-biting contest that went into a rare tie-breaker, Jaideep emerged as the emotional and tactical backbone of his side, just hours after being discharged from the hospital.

The 26-year-old defender had been admitted with a high fever and was reportedly in no condition to play. But when the stakes were high, Jaideep’s commitment never wavered. Discharged at 4 PM, he arrived at the stadium barely three hours later, determined to be there for his team, both in body and spirit.

Head coach Manpreet Singh, visibly moved by his captain’s effort, revealed the behind-the-scenes ordeal. “When we lost the last match, our captain was very sick. He had a high fever and had to be admitted to the hospital. He was discharged only at 4 pm today, and at 7 pm, he was in front of you on the mat. That shows his spirit – the last time he played with an injury, this time he came straight from the hospital with a fever. This is what makes a sportsman.”

Though he wasn’t expected to feature in the match, Jaideep’s arrival at the team meeting, kit bag in hand, sparked a surge of energy through the dressing room. “The whole team thought he would not play today. But when they saw me in the room, everyone was happy and motivated. I told them that no matter what, I would play,” Jaideep shared.

The contest itself was as dramatic as it gets. The match swung back and forth, with both teams trading raids and tackles before ending in a tie. It went into the rarely used tie-breaker format, a first-time experience for many players on both sides. Jaideep admitted the situation was unfamiliar but never felt overwhelmed.

“I have been in similar situations before, so I kept telling the boys that if we held our nerves, we could win. We made a small mistake in the end, but matches like this show how exciting Kabaddi can be. Fans love to see such intensity.”

The Steelers eventually fell short, but the result took a backseat to the character on display. For coach Manpreet, the match symbolized more than just one point earned or lost.

“This league is not a 100-meter race – it’s a long journey. Today, we saw defence settle in after half-time, and we saw a captain play through adversity. If you want to go deep in the season, you need such spirit. That’s what gives me hope for this team.”