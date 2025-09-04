Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad: Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8
Fire breaks out at crackers shop in Malad, operations underway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jaideep Dahiya defies illness to inspire Haryana Steelers in thrilling tie breaker

Jaideep Dahiya defies illness to inspire Haryana Steelers in thrilling tie-breaker

Updated on: 04 September,2025 10:06 PM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 26-year-old defender had been admitted with a high fever and was reportedly in no condition to play. But when the stakes were high, Jaideep’s commitment never wavered. Discharged at 4 PM, he arrived at the stadium barely three hours later, determined to be there for his team, both in body and spirit

Jaideep Dahiya defies illness to inspire Haryana Steelers in thrilling tie-breaker

The 26-year-old defender had been admitted with a high fever and was reportedly in no condition to play

Listen to this article
Jaideep Dahiya defies illness to inspire Haryana Steelers in thrilling tie-breaker
x
00:00

In a match that exemplified grit, determination, and the unpredictable thrill of Kabaddi, Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya delivered one of the most inspirational performances of the season. Facing U Mumba in a nail-biting contest that went into a rare tie-breaker, Jaideep emerged as the emotional and tactical backbone of his side, just hours after being discharged from the hospital.

The 26-year-old defender had been admitted with a high fever and was reportedly in no condition to play. But when the stakes were high, Jaideep’s commitment never wavered. Discharged at 4 PM, he arrived at the stadium barely three hours later, determined to be there for his team, both in body and spirit.

In a match that exemplified grit, determination, and the unpredictable thrill of Kabaddi, Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya delivered one of the most inspirational performances of the season. Facing U Mumba in a nail-biting contest that went into a rare tie-breaker, Jaideep emerged as the emotional and tactical backbone of his side, just hours after being discharged from the hospital.

The 26-year-old defender had been admitted with a high fever and was reportedly in no condition to play. But when the stakes were high, Jaideep’s commitment never wavered. Discharged at 4 PM, he arrived at the stadium barely three hours later, determined to be there for his team, both in body and spirit.



Head coach Manpreet Singh, visibly moved by his captain’s effort, revealed the behind-the-scenes ordeal. “When we lost the last match, our captain was very sick. He had a high fever and had to be admitted to the hospital. He was discharged only at 4 pm today, and at 7 pm, he was in front of you on the mat. That shows his spirit – the last time he played with an injury, this time he came straight from the hospital with a fever. This is what makes a sportsman.”


Though he wasn’t expected to feature in the match, Jaideep’s arrival at the team meeting, kit bag in hand, sparked a surge of energy through the dressing room. “The whole team thought he would not play today. But when they saw me in the room, everyone was happy and motivated. I told them that no matter what, I would play,” Jaideep shared.

The contest itself was as dramatic as it gets. The match swung back and forth, with both teams trading raids and tackles before ending in a tie. It went into the rarely used tie-breaker format, a first-time experience for many players on both sides. Jaideep admitted the situation was unfamiliar but never felt overwhelmed.

“I have been in similar situations before, so I kept telling the boys that if we held our nerves, we could win. We made a small mistake in the end, but matches like this show how exciting Kabaddi can be. Fans love to see such intensity.”

The Steelers eventually fell short, but the result took a backseat to the character on display. For coach Manpreet, the match symbolized more than just one point earned or lost.

“This league is not a 100-meter race – it’s a long journey. Today, we saw defence settle in after half-time, and we saw a captain play through adversity. If you want to go deep in the season, you need such spirit. That’s what gives me hope for this team.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

pro kabaddi league sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK