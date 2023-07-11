World-leading performances from world champion Shericka Jackson highlighted Jamaica’s strength on the track in Sunday’s final day of the national championships.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson runs year’s fastest 200m x 00:00

World-leading performances from world champion Shericka Jackson highlighted Jamaica’s strength on the track in Sunday’s final day of the national championships. Jackson, the reigning 200m world champion, completed a superb sprint double after she ran a season’s best 21.71 seconds (-0.5m/s) to win the 200, her second world lead of the weekend after she ran a personal best 10.65 seconds to win the 100 on Friday.

Also Read: Strength, speed, swagger, and beyond! The making of Nayana Kokare

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever