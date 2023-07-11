Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson runs year’s fastest 200m

World-leading performances from world champion Shericka Jackson highlighted Jamaica’s strength on the track in Sunday’s final day of the national championships.
Representation pic
World-leading performances from world champion Shericka Jackson highlighted Jamaica’s strength on the track in Sunday’s final day of the national championships. Jackson, the reigning 200m world champion, completed a superb sprint double after she ran a season’s best 21.71 seconds (-0.5m/s) to win the 200, her second world lead of the weekend after she ran a personal best 10.65 seconds to win the 100 on Friday.
