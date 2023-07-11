Breaking News
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson runs year’s fastest 200m

Updated on: 11 July,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Kingston
AFP |

World-leading performances from world champion Shericka Jackson highlighted Jamaica’s strength on the track in Sunday’s final day of the national championships.

World-leading performances from world champion Shericka Jackson highlighted Jamaica’s strength on the track in Sunday’s final day of the national championships. Jackson, the reigning 200m world champion, completed a superb sprint double after she ran a season’s best 21.71 seconds (-0.5m/s) to win the 200, her second world lead of the weekend after she ran a personal best 10.65 seconds to win the 100 on Friday.


Also Read: Strength, speed, swagger, and beyond! The making of Nayana Kokare


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news athletics

