Jamari for Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 3)

Saturday's feature race, the Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 3), has attracted only three runners: Jamari, Evaldo and Ruling Dynasty. The contest is likely to boil down to a duel between Jamari and Evaldo.

The last-named (Tr: Prasanna Kumar, jockey: A Sandesh) has won the Winfair247 Eve Champion Trophy (Gr 3) on this track in spectacular style, while Jamari (Tr: Pesi Shroff, jockey: Vivek G) has recently returned from Bangalore after winning the Maharaja's Gold Cup. I expect Jamari to catch the judge's eye first.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Col Kaikushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Mazal 1, Madras Cheque 2, Quicker 3.

Macchupicchu Trophy (Class I; 1600m)

Chopin 1, Madam Rich 2, Rasputin 3.

Idar Gold Trophy - Grade 3 (For 4y&o; 2400m)

Jamari 1, Evaldo 2.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Dream Alliance 1, Julius 2, Waikiki 3.

Southern Command Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Inquilab 1, Psychic Star 2, Zendaya 3.

Col Kaikushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Fiorentini 1, Shambala 2, Maysara 3.

Capitulate Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)

Good Deeds 1, Tyrone Black 2, Precioso 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Fiorentini (6-1)

Upsets: Chelsea (5-3) & Showman (7-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races