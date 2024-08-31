Jamari for Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 3)

I expect Jamari to catch the judge's eye first
Saturday's feature race, the Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 3), has attracted only three runners: Jamari, Evaldo and Ruling Dynasty. The contest is likely to boil down to a duel between Jamari and Evaldo.
The last-named (Tr: Prasanna Kumar, jockey: A Sandesh) has won the Winfair247 Eve Champion Trophy (Gr 3) on this track in spectacular style, while Jamari (Tr: Pesi Shroff, jockey: Vivek G) has recently returned from Bangalore after winning the Maharaja's Gold Cup. I expect Jamari to catch the judge's eye first.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Col Kaikushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)
Mazal 1, Madras Cheque 2, Quicker 3.
Macchupicchu Trophy (Class I; 1600m)
Chopin 1, Madam Rich 2, Rasputin 3.
Idar Gold Trophy - Grade 3 (For 4y&o; 2400m)
Jamari 1, Evaldo 2.
Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Dream Alliance 1, Julius 2, Waikiki 3.
Southern Command Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Inquilab 1, Psychic Star 2, Zendaya 3.
Col Kaikushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)
Fiorentini 1, Shambala 2, Maysara 3.
Capitulate Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Good Deeds 1, Tyrone Black 2, Precioso 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Fiorentini (6-1)
Upsets: Chelsea (5-3) & Showman (7-4)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races