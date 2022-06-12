Jehan narrowly misses out on F2 win, finishes second

The Red Bull-backed Prema driver crossed the line just 0.380 seconds behind ART’s Frederik Vesti at the end of a safety car-disrupted race

Jehan Daruvala

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala came within half a second of his first Formula 2 win of the season before finishing second in the Azerbaijan round’s Sprint race on Saturday.

The Red Bull-backed Prema driver crossed the line just 0.380 seconds behind ART’s Frederik Vesti at the end of a safety car-disrupted race.

Daruvala, 23, started third and, having vaulted into the lead with a masterful display of race craft at the start was on course for a dominant win around the unforgiving streets of Baku.

He had even kept the lead through the first of three safety car periods, which wiped out his 4-second advantage.

