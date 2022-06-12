Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jehan narrowly misses out on F2 win, finishes second

Jehan narrowly misses out on F2 win, finishes second

Updated on: 12 June,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Baku
AFP |

Top

The Red Bull-backed Prema driver crossed the line just 0.380 seconds behind ART’s Frederik Vesti at the end of a safety car-disrupted race

Jehan narrowly misses out on F2 win, finishes second

Jehan Daruvala


Indian racer Jehan Daruvala came within half a second of his first Formula 2 win of the season before finishing second in the Azerbaijan round’s Sprint race on Saturday.

The Red Bull-backed Prema driver crossed the line just 0.380 seconds behind ART’s Frederik Vesti at the end of a safety car-disrupted race.




Daruvala, 23, started third and, having vaulted into the lead with a masterful display of race craft at the start was on course for a dominant win around the unforgiving streets of Baku.


He had even kept the lead through the first of three safety car periods, which wiped out his 4-second advantage. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK