Veteran trainer MK Jadhav saddled three winners over the same period, winning the Dr SR Captain Trophy with Ms American Pie (NS Parmar up), the Golden Edition Plate with Nobility (PP Dhebe up) and the upper division of the Animal Welfare Board Of India Trophy with Serrano (NS Parmar up)

Akshay Kumar astride Booster Shot (red & white shirt, black sleeves) just about holding on from the NS Parmar-ridden Phenom (blue shirt with white star) in the Pride Group Independence Million, the feature race of the three-day racing bonanza at the Pune racetrack. Pic/RWITC

Listen to this article Jockey Sandesh, trainer MK Jadhav emerge as top stars x 00:00

Jockey A Sandesh dominated the proceedings during the three-day racing bonanza conducted by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) at the Pune racetrack, beginning with the Independence Cup card on Thursday. Sandesh won five races over the three-day racing carnival. His wins included the Mayor's Trophy (Doctor Dolly; Tr: Faisal Abbas), the Leto Trophy (In Thy Light; Tr: Prasanna Kumar), the BK Lagad Trophy (Irish Gold; Tr: Dallas Todywalla), the Truefitt & Hill Trophy (Kariena; Tr: Karthik G) and the Panelservice247 Play & Win Trophy (Trigger; Tr: Faisal Abbas).

Feature fare

The greatest attraction, the Pride Group Independence Million on Independence Day, was won by the Imtiaz Sait-trained Booster Shot (Akshay Kumar up) in a thrilling finish from Phenom (NS Parmar up). Golden Kingdom, ridden by PS Kaviraj and trained by Adhirajsingh, won the Mysore Race Club Trophy on Friday, and the gr 3, FD Wadia Trophy slated for Saturday saw the Dallas Todywalla-trained Field Of Dreams dominating the finish in the hands of jockey Akshay Kumar.

Off the mark

Jockey PS Chouhan, who recently hung his riding boots to take up the trainer's career in western India, scored his first win on Saturday. He saddled Dream Seller, who was given a vigorous ride by jockey R Ajinkya in the final furlong of the Waves Of Glory Plate to overpower the leader Soup And Sandwich (A Sandesh up).