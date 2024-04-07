Juliette for C N Wadia Gold Cup (Gr 2)

The stellar attraction of the weekend racing carnival at Mahalaxmi sponsored by Zavaray S Poonawalla, which will bring down the curtain on the 2023-24 Mumbai racing season on Sunday

The eight-year-old wonder mare Juliette, winner of 17 races from 25 career runs--last eight of them on the trot--faces only four rivals in the C N Wadia Gold Cup (Gr 2), the stellar attraction of the weekend racing carnival at Mahalaxmi sponsored by Zavaray S Poonawalla, which will bring down the curtain on the 2023-24 Mumbai racing season on Sunday. Juliette, trained by Karthik G and to be ridden by CS Jodha, is expected to win the feature event from Dyf and Jendayi.

First race at 4.45 pm.

Selections:

Rapier Million (Class V; 1200m)

Etoile 1, Ariyana Star 2, Prince Igor 3.

Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy - Gr 3, powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (For 4y&o; 1600m)

Supernatural 1, Knotty Charmer 2, Mojito 3.

Bombay Club Multi-Million (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Thalassa 1, Divine Hope 2, Mansa Musa 3.

C N Wadia Gold Cup - Gr 2, powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (For 4y&o; 2400m)

Juliette 1, Dyf 2, Jendayi 3.

Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes (For 3y; 1400m)

Field Of Dreams 1, Santissimo 2, Fiorentini 3.

Act In Time Million (Class IV; 1400m)

Christophany 1, Dufy 2, Pure 3.

Native Knight Million (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Esperanza 1, House Of Lords 2, Mojo 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Juliette (4-2)

Upsets: Reciprocity (1-10), Odysseus (3-7) & Fidato (7-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.