Jyothi wins silver; Amlan bags bronze

Jyothi claimed a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles event, while Borgohain claimed bronze medal in the men’s 100 race on Wednesday
Jyothi Yarraji
Indian athletes continued to shine in European meets in the run-up to this year’s Asian Games in China as Jyothi Yarraji won silver and Amlan Borgohain bagged bronze in the Jyvaskyla Motonet GP 2023 athletics meet here.
Jyothi claimed a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles event, while Borgohain claimed bronze medal in the men’s 100 race on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jyothi, 23, registered a time of 12.95s in a strong eight-women final race at the event, rated as a Bronze event on World Athletics Continental Tour, for her podium finish in Finland. In the men’s 100m race, India’s Borgohain clocked 10.49 seconds, his season-best time, to finish third.
Also Read: Asian U-20 Athletics C’ships: India win two golds on final day to finish third
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever