Jyothi wins silver; Amlan bags bronze

Indian athletes continued to shine in European meets in the run-up to this year’s Asian Games in China as Jyothi Yarraji won silver and Amlan Borgohain bagged bronze in the Jyvaskyla Motonet GP 2023 athletics meet here.

Jyothi claimed a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles event, while Borgohain claimed bronze medal in the men’s 100 race on Wednesday.

Jyothi, 23, registered a time of 12.95s in a strong eight-women final race at the event, rated as a Bronze event on World Athletics Continental Tour, for her podium finish in Finland. In the men’s 100m race, India’s Borgohain clocked 10.49 seconds, his season-best time, to finish third.

