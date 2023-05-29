Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in Germany

100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in Germany

Updated on: 29 May,2023 09:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Yarraji, 23, clocked 12.84s at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger level meet, just a tad outside her national record time of 12.82s, which she had set last year

100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in Germany

Jyothi Yarraji (Pic: PTI)

100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in Germany
National record holder Jyothi Yarraji ran her second career best 100m hurdles race to win gold at the Kurpfalz Gala event at Weinheim in Germany.


Yarraji, 23, clocked 12.84s at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger level meet, just a tad outside her national record time of 12.82s, which she had set last year. 


Also Read: Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in women’s 100m hurdles


This was her first international 100m hurdles race of the season. Another national record holder Amlan Borgohain clocked 20.66s against a headwind of 0.2 m/s to win gold in the men’s 200m race in the same competition on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

