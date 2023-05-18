Yarraji wins gold in women’s 100m hurdles

She further improved the meet record to 12.89 seconds on her way to winning gold on Wednesday.

Jyothi Yarraji (Pic: AFI)

Jyothi Yarraji won the women’s 100m hurdles gold with ease and bettered her own meet record on the penultimate day of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

Yarraji, representing Andhra Pradesh, had set a meet record (13.18 secs) in the heats of women’s 100m hurdles on Tuesday. She further improved the meet record to 12.89 seconds on her way to winning gold on Wednesday.

