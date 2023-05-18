Breaking News
Yarraji wins gold in women’s 100m hurdles

Updated on: 18 May,2023 10:14 AM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI

She further improved the meet record to 12.89 seconds on her way to winning gold on Wednesday.

Jyothi Yarraji (Pic: AFI)

Jyothi Yarraji won the women’s 100m hurdles gold with ease and bettered her own meet record on the penultimate day of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.


Also Read: Federation Cup: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, javelin thrower Annu Rani bag gold



Yarraji, representing Andhra Pradesh, had set a meet record (13.18 secs) in the heats of women’s 100m hurdles on Tuesday. She further improved the meet record to 12.89 seconds on her way to winning gold on Wednesday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

