Federation Cup: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, javelin thrower Annu Rani bag gold

Reigning Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani shared the limelight as they clinched gold medals in their respective events on the second day of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

Annu, 30, produced a below-par performance as she hurled the spear to a distance of 59.24m, but it was still enough for her to better the qualifying standard for the upcoming Asian Championship as well as the Asian Games set by the Athletics Federation of India. Toor, 28, also Asian record holder, heaved the iron ball to a distance of 20.42m to win gold, though it was below his personal best 21.49m.

