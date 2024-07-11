Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Kapil Dev wants Aditi to win medal at Paris Olympics

Kapil Dev wants Aditi to win medal at Paris Olympics

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The World Cup winning captain, who has been playing on the PGTI circuit for many years, felt there was a severe dearth of quality international-level golf courses in India

Kapil Dev wants Aditi to win medal at Paris Olympics

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
Kapil Dev wants Aditi to win medal at Paris Olympics
x
00:00

India’s leading golfer Aditi Ashok can go one step further and win a medal at the Paris Olympics provided her form does not betray her in pressure situations, feels legendary cricketer and newly appointed PGTI president Kapil Dev.


Aditi won hearts by finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics after being in medal contention till the very end. She finished a stroke behind the bronze medallist Lydia Ko and two strokes behind gold winner Nelly Korda. Aditi’s form deserted her on the final day after she was second overnight.


Also Read: A match to remember!


“I want to see Aditi playing with the same pomp that she played with in the Tokyo Olympics. For cricketers and golfers, form is very important. If Aditi plays in the same form, she has a good chance to win a medal. And if she has a bad week, then she can only sit out and rue the loss,” Kapil told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

The World Cup winning captain, who has been playing on the PGTI circuit for many years, felt there was a severe dearth of quality international-level golf courses in India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kapil dev 2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK