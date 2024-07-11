The World Cup winning captain, who has been playing on the PGTI circuit for many years, felt there was a severe dearth of quality international-level golf courses in India

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article Kapil Dev wants Aditi to win medal at Paris Olympics x 00:00

India’s leading golfer Aditi Ashok can go one step further and win a medal at the Paris Olympics provided her form does not betray her in pressure situations, feels legendary cricketer and newly appointed PGTI president Kapil Dev.

Aditi won hearts by finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics after being in medal contention till the very end. She finished a stroke behind the bronze medallist Lydia Ko and two strokes behind gold winner Nelly Korda. Aditi’s form deserted her on the final day after she was second overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: A match to remember!

“I want to see Aditi playing with the same pomp that she played with in the Tokyo Olympics. For cricketers and golfers, form is very important. If Aditi plays in the same form, she has a good chance to win a medal. And if she has a bad week, then she can only sit out and rue the loss,” Kapil told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

The World Cup winning captain, who has been playing on the PGTI circuit for many years, felt there was a severe dearth of quality international-level golf courses in India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever