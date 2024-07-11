Jasmine Paolini says defeating Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) to become first Italian woman to make a Wimbledon final, will remain special

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates her semi-final win over Donna Vekic of Croatia in London yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon final with a stirring fightback to beat tearful Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) on Thursday in the longest women’s semi-final at the All England Club.

Paolini had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon before this year, but the World No. 7 tenaciously saw off Vekic in two hours and 51 minutes on Centre Court to secure a second successive Grand Slam final appearance.

Also Read: Making semis at SW19 is Musetti’s best day in life

Donna Vekic of Croatia gets emotional during her match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy

The 28-year-old, who lost the French Open final last month, will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina or Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday’s final. After surviving the emotional encounter with Vekic, Paolini could celebrate becoming the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final.

Breakthrough year

It has been a breakthrough year for Paolini, who reached her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Paolini, who made the Australia Open last 16 in January, had not gone past the second round in any Slam before this year.

Without a win at the All England Club heading into the tournament, Paolini now has six victories under her belt and has dropped just two sets in the process.

“You know there is no place better than here to fight for every ball and every point,” Paolini said. “I was struggling at the beginning. I was serving really bad, so I’m so happy. This match I will remember forever.”

Vekic paid the price for 57 unforced errors, with the semi-final fittingly ending on another wild forehand from the unseeded Croatian.

Vekic breaks down in tears

Unable to contain her frustration at letting 3-1 and 4-3 leads slip in the last set, Vekic broke down in tears in the closing stages of a rollercoaster clash.

