Making semis at SW19 is Musetti’s best day in life

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Italian 25th seed Musetti defeated 13th-ranked Taylor Fritz of the United States 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final

Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti returns to Taylor Fritz of USA in London on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Lorenzo Musetti said reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday was the best day of his life after the birth of his son. 


Italian 25th seed Musetti defeated 13th-ranked Taylor Fritz of the United States 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final. 


Also Read: Debutant Smith helps England take big lead


“It’s a magic day,” said the 22-year-old. “I have to say after the birth of my son, I will put this in the second position today. For my career, is the best day of my life.” 

Musetti and his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri became parents to son Ludovic in March this year. 

Now Musetti has another special day on his agenda—facing Djokovic in Friday’s semi-finals at the All England Club. 

Djokovic, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, was earlier handed a free pass into a 13th Wimbledon semi-final when Alex de Minaur withdrew from their scheduled last-eight tie with a hip injury. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wimbledon tennis news sports news sports Sports Update

